Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 480,402 Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 480,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.02% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

AERI stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

