Rubric Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,561,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,000. Santander Consumer USA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of Santander Consumer USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,494,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

SC stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

