Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $25.08 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 115,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock opened at $196.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.