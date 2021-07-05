AGF Investments Inc. Sells 6,732 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of C opened at $70.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

