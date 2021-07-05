Gabelli Funds LLC Has $45.24 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $45,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.