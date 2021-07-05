Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 19,700 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MYR Group by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MYR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 2,583.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $90.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $92.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

