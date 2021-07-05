Castellan Group LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Castellan Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 0.9% of Castellan Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

APD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.77. The company had a trading volume of 541,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,027. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.86 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

