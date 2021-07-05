566 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Purchased by Greenspring Associates LLC

Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Pulmonx makes up 0.0% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 442,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,835,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,806. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 739,391 shares of company stock worth $32,155,262. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

