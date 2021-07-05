GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Stock Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,190 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.26% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LORL opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.85. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

