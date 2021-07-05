Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Position Decreased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,604 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Grifols by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

GRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

