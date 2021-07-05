DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00020840 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007678 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

