Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Trimmed by Professional Planning

Professional Planning cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Professional Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 509,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $90.02. 645,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

