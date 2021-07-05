ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.92

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.92 and last traded at C$35.87, with a volume of 6493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.36.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

