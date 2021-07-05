Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Up 28.0% in June

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:LEAP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. Ribbit LEAP has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

