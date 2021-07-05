Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKIMF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $$5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

