PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PFSI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and have sold 654,822 shares worth $39,655,803. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

