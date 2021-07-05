Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,714,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

