Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $551.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 735.77, a PEG ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.84 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

