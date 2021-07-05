Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.06% of V.F. worth $645,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.44 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

