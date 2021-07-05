Capital International Investors Has $588.73 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,947 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $588,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,856.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,551.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,437.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

