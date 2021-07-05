Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,403. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11.

