Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,598. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

