Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 4,497 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD opened at $71.48 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

