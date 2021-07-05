Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Invitation Homes by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $37.87. 136,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,006. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

