Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 148.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,450 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes comprises 1.5% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A. owned 0.63% of Pitney Bowes worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 603.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 776,484 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 485,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 372,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.79 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBI. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

