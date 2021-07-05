Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.05. 50,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,775. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

