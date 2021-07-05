Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PING stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 21,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 764.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

