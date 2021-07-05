Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $246.58. 2,179,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,193. Target Co. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.37. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

