Vestor Capital LLC Buys 851 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.