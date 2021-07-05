Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $233.96 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

