Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Autodesk by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 440,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $297.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

