Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $703,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.24. 4,171,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

