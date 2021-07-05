Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after buying an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,998,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $513.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.01 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.