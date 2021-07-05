Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.11). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after buying an additional 664,774 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 867,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,412. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $67.39.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.