Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives $63.57 Average PT from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.57.

ASGTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 685. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.66.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

