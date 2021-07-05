Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post sales of $384.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.86 million and the highest is $398.30 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $308.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,059. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.26. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

