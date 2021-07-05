Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $466,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,600. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.18. 17,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

