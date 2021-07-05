Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.62. 891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $660.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.