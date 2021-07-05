Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETH traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. 7,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,389. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $683.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

ETH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

