Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,407 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

