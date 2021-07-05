Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 174,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.51. 1,779,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

