Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,275 shares during the period. PNM Resources comprises 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $93,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

