Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 29,583 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up about 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.47% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $106,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,783,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,685,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,657,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $93,522,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

MSGS opened at $173.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

