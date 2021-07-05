Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 103,072 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,072 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.55% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $76,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 176,583 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $237,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of EPC opened at $43.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

