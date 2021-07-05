Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $154.95 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,094 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises about 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $154,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 403,562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,209,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.50 and a beta of 1.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

