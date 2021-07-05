Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $52.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,748 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 4.20% of Ingles Markets worth $52,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

