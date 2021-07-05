Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 208,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 276,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. 2,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

