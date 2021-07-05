Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 87,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28. Equitable has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Equitable by 8.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

