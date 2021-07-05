Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,521,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

