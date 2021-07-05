Rubric Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Greif comprises 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $34,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $59.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.